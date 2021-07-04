Green Line train strikes car, killing 1 in St. Paul

article

Police say one person is dead and another is in critical condition after a Metro Transit Green Line train crashed into a car in St. Paul Sunday.

Around 4 p.m., Metro Transit Police say the train hit a vehicle near the Capitol/Rice Street Station.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the car was taken to Regions Hospital with critical injuries.

The train driver was also hospitalized.

Buses continued service between the Union Depot and Hamline Avenue stations while the scene was cleared Sunday afternoon. Metro Transit said service could be delayed for several hours during the cleanup.