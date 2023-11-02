Green Day announces Target Field date as part of ‘Saviors’ tour this summer

article

Supporting the 30-year anniversary of their album Dookie, and the 20-year date of its American Idiot release, rock band Green Day have announced a Target Field concert as part of their upcoming ‘Saviors’ tour.

The trio will arrive in Minnesota on Aug. 17, playing the home of the Minnesota Twins with The Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid and The Linda Lindas as part of the summertime gig.

Tickets will be available starting with a presale offer for Citi card members beginning on Nov. 7, with general admission tickets on sale beginning Nov. 10.

The band is expected to release its 14th album, titled Saviors, later this year.