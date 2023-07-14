Inaugural TC Summer Fest knocks it out of the park at Target Field

At Target Field, the boys of summer have been replaced by the sounds of summer.

"Excited. I've never been to a stadium show like this so yeah we're pumped," said Tom Flessland of Rochester.

"I think it's great. So far, it's a good atmosphere and everybody's been super sweet and we got our tickets upgraded so we can't complain," said Grace Spath of Chicago.

For the first time, the home of the Minnesota Twins has been turned into home base for one of Minnesota's newest music festivals.

In addition to Death Cab for Cutie, nine other bands including The Killers and Imagine Dragons are taking the stage over two nights for TC Summer Fest.

"I've been to a general concert in a baseball stadium, but never a music festival and I think it will be fun and more low key atmosphere than having to hop stage to stage to see different artists," said Spath.

Even though the stadium has hosted big concerts before, holding a music festival may seem like something out of left field.

But organizers say they wanted to try something new at the venue and bring another big event to downtown Minneapolis.

"We wanted to have another weekend where we could bring people here to downtown Minneapolis to have a great time. Maybe introduce the folks who wouldn't normally come to Target Field to come to something else a little different. Listen to some music. Is there anything better than sitting outside on a summer night listening to some of the biggest acts in rock," said Matt Hodson, Minnesota Twins Director of Business Communications.

Music fans say TC Summer Fest knocked it out of the park.

"Beautiful stadium. Great views. Just awesome," said Flessland.