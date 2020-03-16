Grand Princess passengers from Wisconsin return home late Sunday night

article

Twenty-nine Wisconsin residents who were quarantined aboard the Grand Princess cruise ship arrived home Sunday night.

The Wisconsin National Guard said the 29 residents arrived in an aircraft at the Volk Combat Readiness Training Center after staying docked on the ship in Oakland, California all last week.

This military aircraft transported Wisconsin residents back to the state after being quarantined aboard the Grand Princess.

None of the returning passengers exhibited symptoms of COVID-19.

Wisconsin National Guard personnel transported the Wisconsin residents to their homes for self-quarantine. By Monday morning, all 29 passengers were back at home.