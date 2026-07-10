Grand jury indicts Mankato man accused of killing woman's new partner

The Brief Joseph David Bulfer has been indicted on 13 felony counts in connection with a deadly shooting in Mankato on April 26, 2026. Bulfer is accused of killing Joshua Robert Downey and assaulting Rosalyn Marie Rode, his former partner and her new lover.



A Blue Earth County grand jury has indicted a man on multiple felony charges after a deadly shooting and assault inside a Mankato townhome.

Joseph Bulfer indicted for Mankato shooting

What we know:

Joseph David Bulfer, 44, faces 13 felony charges, including second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault with a deadly weapon, three counts of first-degree burglary and illegal firearm possession.

Dig deeper:

According to the charges, Bulfer allegedly entered a home on Castle Pines Drive on April 26, where he shot and killed 52-year-old Joshua Robert Downey, then and assaulted 37-year-old Rosalyn Marie Rode.

Responding officers say they found Bulfer in the hallway, where he threw a rifle into a bedroom and surrendered. Inside, they found a woman in the bathtub covered in blood and a man shot to death on the ground.

The backstory:

Court documents say the woman told officers she and Bulfer had briefly dated but broke up in December. She then began dating Downey and "Bulfer couldn’t handle it."

The woman managed to secretly call 911, according to charges.