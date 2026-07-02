Minnesota officials face backlash over victim-supported pardon

The Brief Tou Lue Vang, 42, convicted of sexually abusing a child was granted a pardon in June. The Minnesota Board of Pardons says the victim-support letter played a key role in the decision. DHS criticizing Minnesota for pardoning man facing deportation to Laos.



Minnesota officials are facing criticism for pardon of man set to be deported after being convicted for sexually abusing a child.

The Minnesota Board of Pardons says a victim-support letter made the difference in decision to grant pardon to Tou Lue Vang.

Pardon under fire

The backstory:

The now 42-year-old Vang was granted a pardon in June, more than 20 years after he was convicted of first-degree criminal sexual conduct against a child.

In his application for clemency last year, Vang wrote, "The shame and regret carry-especially as my children have grown older and learned about my past-run deep. If it were possible to undo what happened, would do so without hesitation."

Minnesota's Clemency Review Commission

What we know:

Minnesota’s nine-member Clemency Review Commission makes recommendations to the board. The three-person board making the decisions to grant or deny requests includes Governor Tim Walz, Attorney General Keith Ellison, and Chief Justice of the Minnesota Supreme Court Natalie Hudson.

What they're saying:

The case received attention after the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) called out Governor Tim Walz for the pardon earlier this week.

DHS criticized the move, saying the pardon will take away the conviction tied to his current deportation order to Laos.

Acting Assistant Secretary for DHS Lauren Bis released a statement.

"Governor Tim Walz's decision to pardon an illegal alien convicted child rapist so he can remain in our country is disgusting."

DHS says Vang entered the United States in 1994 and was granted legal status. Then, that status was revoked after his conviction and order of removal in 2006.

The other side:

The board says in this particular case, the victim’s support for the pardon is what made the difference. Walz’s office shared that letter with us.

"What happened to me was wrong, but I have had many years to think about this. I have made my peace with it. I forgive him," wrote the victim.

The Minnesota Board of Pardons says these words of forgiveness and support from the victim played a key role in the decision.

Minnesota officials also point to other requests brought before the Board of Pardons where people also facing removal orders on sex offenses were denied.

A spokesperson for Keith Ellison’s office sent a statement.

"The Minnesota Board of Pardons made a unanimous decision to grant Tou Vang this pardon after an exhaustive process which included a statement of support for the pardon from the victim, a recommendation to grant the pardon from the Clemency Review Commission, and a large number of community support letters."

What's next:

This pardon removes the underlying reason for Vang’s current deportation proceedings, but Ellison’s office adds the Trump administration does not have to restore his green card and could restart proceedings.