Federal election agency frozen after commissioners removed

The Brief The Trump administration has removed all three remaining U.S. Election Assistance Commission (EAC) members, effective July 9. The commission now has no commissioners and cannot take official action ahead of any 2026 elections. The EAC is the only federal agency focused solely on election administration.



A decision made by the Trump administration to remove all members of the U.S. Election Assistance Commission has left the agency effectively unable to operate as the 2026 election cycle ramps up.

White House dismisses EAC commissioners

What we know:

The White House reportedly notified the EAC on Thursday, July 9, that all three serving commissioners were relieved of their positions.

Two Democratic commissioners, Thomas Hicks and Benjamin Hovland, were reportedly notified of their firings by email. Hicks, the commission’s chair, had served on the EAC since 2014.

Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon was currently a member of the EAC Board of Advisors, and was among those fired.

A third commissioner, Republican Christy McCormick, was allowed to resign.

Dig deeper:

With no commissioners currently appointed, the EAC cannot take official action until new members are installed.

What they're saying:

In response to the decision, Sec. Simon made the following statement: "The U.S. EAC has been a valuable partner since its founding in 2002 — setting voluntary standards for certifying election equipment and providing resources to all 50 states to support the administration of fair, honest, and secure elections… While I remain hopeful that the programs and work of the EAC will continue, it will no doubt be hampered by the lack of any commissioners. I do not expect the changes at the EAC to have any immediate impact on the administration of elections in Minnesota or across the country… I urge Americans to take notice. This administration has abdicated its responsibility to protect and secure elections in many ways — with the dissolution of the elections team at the Department of Homeland Security, the attempts to implement unconstitutional executive orders to supersede states' rights over administering elections, the push for a complete overhaul of voter registration laws with no time or funding to implement them, and just this week with the threats aimed at election officials without any accusation of wrongdoing."

The backstory:

Congress created the EAC after the 2000 election to help states improve election administration without federalizing the process.

The EAC has overseen distributing federal election funds, maintaining the national mail voter registration form, testing and certifying voting systems, and offering best practices and guidance to state and local election officials.

The commission has four seats, with no more than two from the same party. Commissioners are nominated by the president, then confirmed by the Senate.

However, with the 2026 election cycle underway, the agency is essentially frozen in its capacity to oversee election integrity.