Motorcycle deaths higher than normal in Minnesota this year

The Brief Minnesota officials, lawmakers and community members held a press conference Friday to raise awareness about motorcycle safety in the state. So far in 2026, motorcyclists have been killed 37 times during crashes in Minnesota, which compares to 24 at this time last year. Officials say that if this stays on trend, there could be around 90 motorcycle fatalities by the end of the year.



Motorcycle fatalities are higher than they have been in decades, and Minnesota officials are calling for drivers and motorcyclists to take more safety measures.

Motorcycle crash deaths on the rise

By the numbers:

Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety Director Mike Hanson says the state is off to a "deadly" start this summer when it comes to motorcycle fatalities.

The number of motorcycle riders killed in crashes so far in 2026 is 37, which is up from 24 deaths at the same time in 2025. Hanson says this is the highest number the state has seen in a couple of decades, and if the numbers keep on trend, there could be around 90 deaths by the end of this year.

Officials say that they are seeing more single-vehicle motorcycle crashes where the driver is speeding, can't make a turn and crashes. Impairment is also a factor in the increased fatalities, including both motorcyclists and drivers of other vehicles.

What they're saying:

Hanson emphasized wearing high visibility protective gear, and especially a helmet.

"It's just like a seatbelt. When something bad happens, that helmet can save you when nothing else will be visible," Hanson said during a press conference.

Hanson also called for drivers of other vehicles to keep an eye out for motorcyclists.

"Motorcycles are out there, drivers that you need to be aware of, and you need to pay attention. You need to see motorcycles, use your mirrors all the time, drivers before you make that lane change, before you make that turn," Hanson said.

Hanson says about half of motorcycle fatalities occur in the Twin Cities and half occur in rural Minnesota.

What you can do:

Hanson calls for motorcyclists, young or old, experts or new to riding, to participate in the Minnesota Motorcycle Safety Training Center's programs.

"The Minnesota Motorcycle Safety Training Center Rider Training Programs serves riders with affordable, high quality professional training and education. They're available for new to expert riders. We have brand-new rider courses, we have intermediate driver courses, and we have advanced rider courses, and they are all top-notch. I can personally tell you that our rider coaches out there are some of the best in the country," Hanson said.