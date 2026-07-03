West St. Paul death investigation: Body found in wooded area

The Brief Police are investigating after a body was found in a wooded area near 199 Wentworth Avenue East in West St. Paul. The deceased is believed to be a man who had been dead for some time, with no obvious signs of trauma. Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact the West St. Paul Police Department.



West St. Paul police are investigating after a body was found in a wooded area, and they are asking the public for help as they work to determine what happened.

Body found near Wentworth Avenue East

What we know:

Officers responded to a report of a body discovered in a wooded area near 199 Wentworth Avenue East. The West St. Paul Police Department said the deceased is believed to be an adult man.

The body was found in a state of advanced decomposition, and police believe the person had been dead for quite some time. Police said there were no obvious signs of trauma.

Dig deeper:

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office will determine the cause and manner of death.

Police are asking anyone with information about this case to call them at 651-552-4200.

What we don't know:

The cause and manner of death have not yet been determined, and the identity of the deceased has not been confirmed.

Police have not released any further details about how long the person may have been there or any possible connections to missing persons cases.