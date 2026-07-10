Black bear activity leads to restrictions at a Chippewa National Forest campground

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The Brief The West Winnie Campground within the Chippewa National Forest, located in north central Minnesota, has camping restrictions due to black bear activity. No soft-sided equipment is allowed, such as tents or pop-up campers, that bears can enter. The restriction is in place from July 1 to Oct. 13.



The U.S. Forest Service has placed a restriction on what camping gear can be used at the West Winnie Campground within the Chippewa National Forest due to black bear activity.

Camping restrictions in the Chippewa National Forest

What we know:

According to the U.S. Forest Service, the West Winnie Campground, located on the western shore of Lake Winnibigoshish, has restrictions on soft-side camping equipment.

Equipment like tents and pop-up campers are not allowed due to black bear activity near the campground. The restriction on the soft-sided camping equipment is so that bears cannot get into campers' property.

The U.S. Forest Service says this campground has a higher chance of interactions with black bears due to its remote location.

The West Winnie Campground is the only campground in the area with this restriction due to human-bear encounters being more prevalent.

The restriction is set from July 1 to Oct. 13.

If there is a violation of the restriction, it is punishable as a Class B misdemeanor, and campers could be fined up to $5,000 or $10,000 for organizations.

What we don't know:

The U.S. Forest Service did not reference any specific human-bear interactions or incidents that led up to this restriction.