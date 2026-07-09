Minnesota State Fair's new foods for 2026: Photos

The Brief There are 36 official new foods and nine new food vendors at the 2026 Minnesota State Fair. The Minnesota State Fair runs from Aug. 27 through Labor Day, Sept. 7, this year.



The Minnesota State Fair released its list of new fair foods available at the 2026 Great Minnesota Get-Together.

There are 36 official new foods and nine new food vendors at the 2026 Minnesota State Fair. Fair officials released the highly-anticipated list of new fair foods on Thursday.

Here are the official new fair foods for 2026:

Pickle Pie

Pickle Pie at LuLu's Public House. (Minnesota State Fair)

Pie crust filled with a blend of chopped pickles, pickle juice and cream cheese. Topped with homemade savory whipped frosting made with ranch and Cholula Hot Sauce. Garnished with a gherkin and a sprinkle of dill. (Vegetarian)

At LuLu’s Public House, located at West End Market, south of Schilling Amphitheater.

Cracklin' Corn Ribs

Cracklin' Corn Ribs at the Blue Barn. (Minnesota State Fair / Supplied) Expand

Corn cob quarters dipped in tempura batter, then fried. Brushed with seasoned butter and topped with bacon ranch, green onion and candied jalapeños. Served on a bed of pork rinds.

At The Blue Barn, located at West End Market, south of History & Heritage Center.

Longanisa Cheese Curd Lumpia

Longanisa Cheese Curd Lumpia at Lumpia City. (Minnesota State Fair / Supplied)

Homemade Filipino longanisa pork sausage combined with garlic and Wisconsin cheese curds, stuffed and rolled in a lumpia wrapper and deep-fried. Served with a side of sweet chili sauce.

At Lumpia City, located on the west side of Liggett Street between Carnes & Judson avenues.

French Chouxnut Sundae

French Chouxnut Sundae at Bridgeman's Ice Cream. (Minnesota State Fair / Supplied)

Bridgeman's Salted Caramel Espresso ice cream piled atop a choux pastry donut filled with milk chocolate mousse and topped with dark chocolate fondant icing and chocolate curls. Finished with caramel drizzle, whipped cream and a cherry. (Vegetarian)

At Bridgeman’s Ice Cream, located on the northeast corner of Judson Avenue & Liggett Street.

Korean BBQ Bao Buns

Korean BBQ Bao Buns at Rooted & Wild by Snack House. (Minnesota State Fair)

Vegan Chunk plant-based shredded "meat" tossed in hot Korean barbecue sauce. Topped with pineapple slaw and served on folded, steamed bao buns. (Vegan)

At Rooted & Wild by Snack House, located in the Lee & Rose Warner Coliseum, south side.

Surf 'N' Turf Burger

Surf 'N' Turf Burger at Cafe Caribe. (Minnesota State Fair / Supplied)

Lobster tossed in garlic-herb butter stacked on a 1/3-pound seasoned grilled beef patty topped with pepper jack cheese. Drizzled with homemade chipotle mayo, served on a toasted brioche bun with a lemon wedge.

At Cafe Caribe, located on the south side of Carnes Avenue between Chambers & Clough streets.

Butter Brew Mustache Pretzel

Butter Brew Mustache Pretzel at Blue Moon Dine-In Theater. (Supplied)

Handmade soft pretzel dough rolled in the shape of a mustache and baked. Coated in melted butter and tossed in a butter brew sugar mixture flavored with caramel, vanilla and butterscotch. Served with a side of vanilla soft-serve dip. (Vegetarian)

At Blue Moon Dine-In Theater, located on the northeast corner of Carnes Avenue & Chambers Street.

Bao Belly

Bao Belly at RC's BBQ. (Minnesota State Fair / Supplied)

Smoked barbecue pork belly drizzled with RC's hot sauce and yum yum sauce. Topped with pickled vegetables and cilantro and served on folded, steamed bao buns.

At RC's BBQ, located on the north side of West Dan Patch Avenue between Liggett & Chambers streets.

Blue Moon Crunch

Blue Moon Crunch at Minnesnowii Shave Ice. (Supplied)

Fluffy shave ice infused with blue moon flavor, dusted with Fruity Pebbles™ cereal and drizzled with sweetened condensed milk. Inspired by the flavors of blue moon ice cream. (Gluten-free and Vegan upon request)

At Minnesnowii Shave Ice, located on the west side of Nelson Street between Dan Patch & Carnes avenues.

Walking Chopped Italian Grinder

Walking Chopped Italian Grinder at Mancini's al Fresco. (Minnesota State Fair / Supplied)

Chopped Italian grinder sandwich-style blend of sliced salami, pepperoncinis, green olives, artichokes, roasted red peppers and fresh mozzarella pearls, tossed in Italian dressing. Layered over a bag of Dutch Crunch® Parmesan & Garlic Kettle Chips and drizzled with Calabrian chili aioli.

At Mancini's al Fresco, located on the north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson & Underwood streets.

Shakshuka Lamb Meatballs

Shakshuka lamb meatballs French Meadow Bakery & Cafe. (Minnesota State Fair / Supplied)

Seasoned lamb and pork meatballs stuffed with whipped garlic herb goat cheese and flash-fried. Served atop shakshuka – a blend of tomatoes, chili peppers, onions and spices – garnished with parsley and served with a side of chimichurri-spiced sourdough crostini. (Gluten-free upon request)

At French Meadow Bakery & Cafe, located on the north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson & Underwood streets.

Dubai Whoopie Pie

Dubai Whoopie Pie at Dino's Gyros. (Supplied)

Dubai chocolate-inspired whoopie pie made with pistachio cream sandwiched between two dark chocolate cakes. Rolled in Dino's Dubai crunch topping of shredded filo, crushed pistachios, honey and brown sugar. (Vegetarian)

At Dino's Gyros, located on the north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson & Underwood streets.

Chorizo Manchego Croquettes

Chorizo Manchego Croquettes at Paella Depot. (Supplied)

Spanish-style potato croquettes filled with manchego cheese and Spanish chorizo. Lightly breaded, fried and garnished with chives. Drizzled with homemade lemon garlic aioli. (Gluten-free)

At Paella Depot, located on the south side of Judson Avenue between Clough & Nelson streets.

Honey Brisket Battered Potatoes

Honey Brisket Battered Potatoes at Australian Battered Potatoes. (Minnesota State Fair)

Deep-fried Australian Battered Potatoes topped with beef brisket, smothered in nacho cheese and drizzled with hot honey.

At Australian Battered Potatoes, located on the south side of Judson Avenue between Nelson & Underwood streets.

Hmong Corndog

Hmong Corndog at Union Hmong Kitchen. (Supplied)

Pork Hmong sausage flavored with ginger, garlic, fish sauce, chili and lemongrass made in collaboration with Kramarczuk's. Skewered, dipped in a cornmeal batter and fried. Served with a side of citrus Kua Txob sauce.

At Union Hmong Kitchen, located at the International Bazaar, south wall, west corner.

Tacos de Mole

Tacos de Mole at El Burrito Mercado, located at the International Bazaar, south wall. Credit: Minnesota State Fair (Minnesota State Fair / Supplied)

Flour tortillas filled with shredded chicken, cheese and house-made mole sauce. Deep-fried, drizzled with more mole sauce and garnished with queso fresco.

At El Burrito Mercado, located at the International Bazaar, south wall.

Jamaican Jerk Chicken Loaded Fries

Jamaican Jerk Chicken Loaded Fries at Midtown Global Market's Irie Jamaican Express. Credit: Minnesota State Fair (Credit: Minnesota State Fair / Supplied)

Battered french fries topped with Jamaican jerk chicken, melted cheese and green onions. Drizzled with ranch and jerk sauce. (Aug. 27 to Sept. 1 only)

At Midtown Global Market's Irie Jamaican Express, located in the Taste of the Midtown Global Market booth at the International Bazaar, east wall.

When Pigs Fly

When Pigs Fly at Sausage Sister & Me. (Minnesota State Fair / Supplied)

Flight of pork sausages wrapped in puff pastry and served on-a-stick. Varieties include: Chorizo Sausage with chimichurri; Texas Two-Step Sausage with sweet pepper coleslaw; Oktoberfest Sausage with melted cheddar and chili crunch; and Porketta Italian Sausage with pickle aioli.

At Sausage Sister & Me, located in the Food Building, east wall.

The Fried and the Furious: Cubano Drift

The Fried and the Furious: Cubano Drift at The Herbivorous Butcher. (Minnesota State Fair / Supplied)

Deep-fried Cubano-style sandwich made with a crunchy tortilla filled with vegan Cuban pork, vegan Swiss cheese, dill pickle relish, vegan garlic mayo and mustard. Served with a side of jalapeño citrus sauce. (Vegan)

At The Herbivorous Butcher, located in the Food Building, west section, south wall.

Strawberry Ube Sundae Tart

Strawberry Ube Sundae Tart at Sara's Tipsy Pies, located in the Food Building, northwest wall. Credit: Minnesota State Fair. (Minnesota State Fair / Supplied)

Swirled strawberry and ube marshmallow cream mixed with chocolate chips, chilled and scooped into a fudge-filled gluten-friendly shortbread crust. Topped with whipped cream, strawberry sauce and edible glitter sprinkles. (Gluten-friendly)

At Sara's Tipsy Pies, located in the Food Building, northwest wall.

Peri-Peri Bowl

Peri-Peri Bowl at Afro Deli & Grill, located in the Food Building, east wall. Credit: Minnesota State Fair. (Minnesota State Fair. / Supplied)

Fried peri-peri hot chicken, seasoned with African Bird's Eye chili peppers, garlic, lemon and herbs. Combined with mini beef sambusas and fried sweet plantains, all topped with peri-peri sauce and choice of: basbaas (spicy Somali green chili pepper sauce) or spicy red chili sauce.

At Afro Deli & Grill, located in the Food Building, east wall.

Sligo Slider Bites On-A-Stick

Sligo Slider Bites On-A-Stick at O'Gara's at the Fair, located on the southwest corner of Dan Patch Avenue & Cosgrove Street. Credit: Minnesota State Fair (Minnesota State Fair / Supplied)

Handmade dumplings stuffed with a cheeseburger blend made of beef, cheddar, pickle and onion. Skewered on-a-stick and deep-fried. Served with homemade Thousand Island dressing.

At O'Gara's at the Fair, located on the southwest corner of Dan Patch Avenue & Cosgrove Street.

Brandy Old Fashioned Cookie Dough

Brandy Old Fashioned Cookie Dough at Kora & Mila's Cookie Dough, located on the south side of Dan Patch Avenue between Cooper & Cosgrove streets. Credit: Minnesota State Fair (Minnesota State Fair / Supplied)

Edible cookie dough infused with nonalcoholic brandy flavor and combined with orange zest, cinnamon, dark chocolate chips and tart dried cherries. Served on-a-stick, hand dipped in brandy-flavored bittersweet chocolate, and rolled in Biscoff® cookie crumbs. (Vegetarian)

At Kora & Mila's Cookie Dough, located on the south side of Dan Patch Avenue between Cooper & Cosgrove streets.

Apple Donut Ham Grinder

Apple Donut Ham Grinder at Minnesota Farmers Union Coffee Shop. (Supplied)

First Kiss® apples from Pleasant Valley Orchard, sliced into rings, battered, deep-fried and tossed in cinnamon sugar. Stacked with sliced uncured ham from Hidden Stream Farm, dressed arugula and drizzled with Crybaby Craig's Hot Honey, made with honey from Bolton Bees. Served with herb-whipped ricotta spread on a toasted hoagie roll from Emma Krumbee's Bakery.

At Minnesota Farmers Union Coffee Shop, located on the north side of Dan Patch Avenue between Cooper & Cosgrove streets.

Banana Butterscotch Barnraiser

Banana Butterscotch Barnraiser at Minnesota Farmers Union Coffee Shop. (Supplied)

Vanilla pound cake layered with roasted bananas, butterscotch sauce and caramelized croissant croutons made by Patisserie 46. Topped with whipped cream from Stony Creek Dairy and garnished with nut-free cereal mix made with Corn Chex®, Biscoff® cookie butter, chocolate chips, butter, powdered sugar, vanilla and salt. (Vegetarian)

At Minnesota Farmers Union Coffee Shop, located on the north side of Dan Patch Avenue between Cooper & Cosgrove streets.

Bucket of Chicharrones

Bucket of Chicharrones at San Felipe Tacos, located on the southwest corner of Dan Patch Avenue & Underwood Street. Credit: Minnesota State Fair (Minnesota State Fair / Supplied)

Freshly deep-fried chicharrones (pork rinds) sprinkled with chili pepper and lime seasoning. Served with a trio of dipping sauces: hot sauce, creamy chipotle sauce and chamoy.

At San Felipe Tacos, located on the southwest corner of Dan Patch Avenue & Underwood Street.

Sweet Peach Lemonade Sparkler

Sweet Peach Lemonade Sparkler at Quench’d: Lemonade/Bottled Water. (Minnesota State Fair)

Fresh-squeezed lemonade layered with peach syrup and peach sweet cream cold foam. Topped with a sprinkle of popping candy and garnished with a peach slice. (Gluten-friendly, Vegetarian)

At Quench’d: Lemonade/Bottled Water, located on the south side of Dan Patch Avenue between Nelson & Underwood streets.

Elote Tots

Elote Tots at Tot Boss, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Wright & Dan Patch avenues, south of Kidway. Credit: Minnesota State Fair (Minnesota State Fair / Supplied)

Deep-fried tater tots tossed in Tajín and topped with an elote-style sauce made with roasted corn, diced peppers, cheddar cheese, crema and cream cheese. Finished with cotija cheese and more Tajín. (Vegetarian)

At Tot Boss, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Wright & Dan Patch avenues, south of Kidway.

Caramel Apple Iced Tea

Caramel Apple Iced Tea at Loon Lake Iced Tea, located on the west side of Underwood Street between Wright & Dan Patch avenues. (Supplied)

Black tea brewed with natural tart apple flavor and topped with caramel-infused cold foam. Garnished with a Caramel Apple Pops® lollipop. (Gluten-friendly, Vegetarian)

At Loon Lake Iced Tea, located on the west side of Underwood Street between Wright & Dan Patch avenues.

Strawberries & Blueberry Creme Parfait

Strawberries & Blueberry Creme Parfait at Strawberries 'N Creme. (Minnesota State Fair / Supplied)

Fresh whole strawberries layered with blueberry non-dairy whipped topping and garnished with gluten-free waffle chips. (Gluten-friendly, Vegan)

At Strawberries 'N Creme, located on the west side of Underwood Street at Wright Avenue.

Dockside Poppers

Dockside Poppers at Summer Lakes Boat House, located on the southwest corner of Randall Avenue & Underwood Street. Credit: Minnesota State Fair (Minnesota State Fair / Supplied)

Seasoned cream cheese, bacon, artichoke hearts and jalapeño peppers combined, breaded and lightly fried. Served with a side of homemade tomato chili jam. (New Vendor)

At Summer Lakes Boat House*, located on the southwest corner of Randall Avenue & Underwood Street.

Mango Sticky Rice Refresher

Mango Sticky Rice Refresher at Chan's Eatery. (Supplied)

Coconut milk, evaporated milk, condensed milk, mango flavoring and half and half poured over ice and topped with fresh and dried mango. Finished with a dried mango sugar rim. Inspired by the flavors of mango sticky rice. (Gluten-friendly, Vegetarian)

At Chan's Eatery, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Murphy & Lee avenues.

Strawberry Crunch Mini Donuts

Strawberry Crunch Mini Donuts at Solem's Mini Donuts, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Murphy & Lee avenues. Credit: Minnesota State Fair (Minnesota State Fair / Supplied)

Strawberry donuts dusted with vanilla sugar, drizzled with vanilla icing and topped with homemade strawberry streusel crunch. Served in a bucket rimmed with vanilla icing and more streusel crunch. (Vegetarian)

At Solem's Mini Donuts, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Murphy & Lee avenues.

Pumpkin Bar Funnel Cake

Pumpkin Bar Funnel Cake at Taulelle's Jurassic Corn Dogs, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Murphy & Lee avenues. Credit: Minnesota State Fair (Minnesota State Fair / Supplied)

Real pumpkin, cinnamon, sugar and vanilla blended with original funnel cake batter, then deep-fried. Lightly brushed with melted butter and topped with homemade cinnamon cream cheese frosting. (Vegetarian)

At Taulelle's Jurassic Corn Dogs, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Murphy & Lee avenues.

Dill with it, Cookie!

Dill with it, Cookie! at Urban Glow Mocktails. (Minnesota State Fair / Supplied)

White chocolate chips, finely chopped dill pickles and fresh dill baked into a cookie. Finished with a sprinkle of sugar and Maldon sea salt. Created by Holman's Table. (Vegetarian)

At Urban Glow Mocktails, located at the North End, northeast section, across from the North End Event Center.

Two-Tone Bloody Mary Mocktail

Two Tone Bloody Mocktail by Urban Glow Mocktails. Credit: Minnesota State Fair (Minnesota State Fair / Supplied)

Homemade tomatillo salsa layered with a zero-alcohol blend of tomatoes, herbs, spices and olive brine. Garnished with a skewer of pickle, cheese, tomato, olive and an Urban Glow Cheweenie™ sausage.

At Urban Glow Mocktails, located at the North End, northeast section, across from the North End Event Center.

9 New food vendors

Image 1 of 9 ▼ Saturday Dumpling Co. is a new fair food vendor for 2026 (Minnesota State Fair) From: Supplied

Dodopop: Serves dirty sodas in six flavors: megalodon (Dr Pepper® – diet available, raspberry syrup and coconut cream); golden yeti (orange pop, vanilla syrup and vanilla cream); liger (lemonade, Starry™ and cherry syrup); big red dog (Pepsi – diet available, cherry, vanilla syrup and vanilla cream); sasquatch (root beer, vanilla syrup and vanilla cream); and babe's lemonade (sparkling lemonade, blue raspberry syrup and raspberry popping pearls).

Lemochi Japanese Confections: Serves Tanghulu (fruit skewered and coated in a hard candy shell) in four varieties: strawberry, green grape, Mandarin orange and dual-mix with strawberries and grapes. All Tanghulu is gluten-free.

Jive Turkey BBQ: Serves Crack-n-Cheese® Bowl (homemade macaroni and cheese, hickory-smoked turkey barbecue, deep-fried turkey cracklins and signature sauce); Soul Rolls (macaroni and cheese with collard greens deep-fried in an egg roll); Soul Punch (muscadine lemonade); and Stuffed Turkey Legs in two varieties: Cajun Shrimp and Alfredo (stuffed with cajun shrimp and dirty rice, topped with alfredo sauce) and Thanksgiving Stuffed (stuffed with choice of three fillings: macaroni and cheese, stuffing, gravy, yams, collard greens or cranberry sauce). Plus, hickory-smoked turkey legs and turkey barbecue sandwiches.

Midtown Global Market's El Taco Torro: Serves Birria Crunch Bombs (deep-fried tortilla balls filled with birria beef, Oaxaca & mozzarella cheese rolled in a tortilla chip coating and drizzled with lime crema, served with a side of consommé dip); Fairground Fiesta Tacos (deep-fried flour tortilla cone filled with al pastor pork, pineapple pico, queso and finished with cilantro & onion); and Horchata and Mangonada drinks. (Sept. 2 through Sept. 7 only)

Minnesota's Original Apple Fries: Serves Apple Fries (fresh-cut apples, fried, tossed in cinnamon sugar and served with a side of caramel); Apple Fries Deluxe (larger portion of Apple Fries served with a side of caramel and whipped cream); and apple cider. All gluten-friendly and vegetarian.

Roon's Savories: Serves hand-rolled waffle cones flavored with parmesan, cheddar and herbs. Savory Cones are available with four choices of fillings: BBQ Pulled Pork Mac (slow-smoked pulled pork layered with macaroni and cheese), Chicken Tinga & Rice (chicken and smoky tomato-chipotle sauce layered with seasoned rice – gluten-free), Classic Chicken Salad (house-made chicken salad with fresh herbs – gluten-free) and Three Cheese Mac (three cheese macaroni and cheese – vegetarian).

Saturday Dumpling Co.: Serves Chinese Sausage & Cheese Poppers (fried dumplings with savory & sweet Chinese sausage and provolone cheese); Ube Cheesecake Wontons (deep-fried filled wontons, drizzled with sweetened condensed milk and sprinkled with crushed Biscoff® cookies – vegetarian); and Salted Mango Yuzuade (mango puree, yuzu juice, salt, simple syrup – vegan).

Solem's French Fries: Serves fresh-cut french fries in four sizes with a dedicated sauce bar offering a variety of self-serve spices and dipping sauces. Plus, fresh-squeezed, frozen lemonades, fountain sodas and bottled water. Fries are gluten-free, vegetarian and vegan.

Summer Lakes Boat House: Serves a variety of food options: Official New Food Dockside Poppers; Bacon-Wrapped Shrimp Skewers; Crispy Chicken Sandwiches; Riblets 'N' Chips; Hand-cut Chips and Dips; and sliders in two varieties: slow-roasted ribeye and wild rice walleye. Plus, hard seltzer-based cocktails and mocktails made with Summer Lakes Beverage mixes in eight flavors (all gluten-free and vegan) and a full beer menu. Also, bottled cocktail mixes available for purchase. In a brand-new building, with live entertainment daily.