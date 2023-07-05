Grain elevator catches fire on Hiawatha Avenue in Minneapolis

A grain elevator, currently vacant and boarded, caught fire early Wednesday morning on Hiawatha Avenue in Minneapolis.

Around 6:30 a.m. the Minneapolis Fire Department responded to reports of smoke coming from the top of the building located at Hiawatha Avenue and 37th Street.

Upon their arrival, fire crews observed heavy black smoke billowing from the upper levels and the roof area, according to a press release.

The first responders managed to locate the source of the fire in the basement and on the first floor. To reach and extinguish the fire, they cut openings into the grain towers. Firefighters then installed an aerial ladder water standpipe and deployed hose lines to the upper levels, enabling them to douse several grain elevator towers from above, authorities reported.

No injuries were reported, and the building has since be re-boarded.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.