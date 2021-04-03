Expand / Collapse search

Gov. Walz orders flags flown at half-staff to honor victims of attack on U.S. Capitol

(FOX 9) - Governor Tim Walz has ordered all Minnesota flags to be flown at half-staff at all state buildings in Minnesota until Tuesday to honor the victims of the attack on the United States Capitol on Friday.

On April 2, a man rammed his car into a security barrier at the U.S. Capitol and was fatally shot by police after emerging from the vehicle with a knife. A  U.S. Capitol Police officer was killed and another was injured, according to officials. 

The officer was identified as William "Billy" Evans, an 18-year veteran of the United States Capitol Police.
 
According to the governor's office, Minnesota joins states across the nation, in accordance with a proclamation issued by President Joe Biden, to remember, mourn, and honor the victims of the attack. Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are also encouraged to join in lowering their flags.

No concerns at Minnesota capitol after attack in Washington D.C.

Officials say while they remain on high alert after an attack in D.C. on Friday, there is no concern at the Minnesota State Capitol.