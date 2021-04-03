Gov. Walz orders flags flown at half-staff to honor victims of attack on U.S. Capitol

Governor Tim Walz has ordered all Minnesota flags to be flown at half-staff at all state buildings in Minnesota until Tuesday to honor the victims of the attack on the United States Capitol on Friday.

On April 2, a man rammed his car into a security barrier at the U.S. Capitol and was fatally shot by police after emerging from the vehicle with a knife. A U.S. Capitol Police officer was killed and another was injured, according to officials.

The officer was identified as William "Billy" Evans, an 18-year veteran of the United States Capitol Police.



According to the governor's office, Minnesota joins states across the nation, in accordance with a proclamation issued by President Joe Biden, to remember, mourn, and honor the victims of the attack. Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are also encouraged to join in lowering their flags.