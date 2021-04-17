Gov. Walz orders flags flown at half staff Monday to honor lives lost to COVID-19

Governor Tim Walz has directed all flags at state and federal buildings in Minnesota to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Monday, April 19, 2021.

Gov. Walz previously directed flags to fly at half-staff on the 19th of every month to remember, mourn, and honor lives lost due to COVID-19. As of mid-April, the state has reported a total of more than 7,000 COVID-19 deaths.



"Over 7,000 Minnesotans have died due to COVID-19. As we grapple with the incredible scale of this loss, we must remember that each life taken represents more than just a number. These Minnesotans were our neighbors, friends, mothers, fathers, sons, daughters, husbands, and wives," Gov. Walz said in a release.

Meanwhile, the global death toll from the coronavirus topped a staggering 3 million people Saturday amid repeated setbacks in the worldwide vaccination campaign and a deepening crisis in places such as Brazil, India and France.



Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are also encouraged to join in lowering their flags to honor Minnesotans who have lost their lives to COVID-19 and their families.