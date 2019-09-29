Gov. Walz declares Sunday Minnesota Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day

Governor Tim Walz signed a proclamation declaring Minnesota Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. The Governor also directed all U.S. and Minnesota flags at federal and state buildings to be flown at half-staff today.

According to the Governor's Office, the flags should be at half-staff from sunrise to sunset Sept. 29.

“Our firefighters put their lives on the line every single day to protect us, our loved ones, and our communities,” Gov. Walz said. “This day recognizes the sacrifice of firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty, and the courage of those who continue to serve.”

On average, 100 firefighters lose their lives in the line of duty in the U.S. each year.

Sunday afternoon, families of firefighters who died in the line of duty, along with community leaders, and firefighters from around the state will gather at the Minnesota Fallen Firefighter Memorial at the State Capitol to remember those who died.