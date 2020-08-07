Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from FRI 3:52 PM CDT until SAT 1:00 AM CDT, Aitkin County, Anoka County, Benton County, Big Stone County, Carlton County, Cass County, Chisago County, Crow Wing County, Douglas County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Kandiyohi County, Meeker County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Pine County, Pope County, Ramsey County, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County, Traverse County, Washington County, Wright County, Burnett County, Polk County, Saint Croix County
4
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from FRI 3:54 PM CDT until SAT 1:00 AM CDT, Becker County, Clay County, Clearwater County, Grant County, Hubbard County, Mahnomen County, Norman County, Otter Tail County, Wadena County, Wilkin County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until FRI 7:15 PM CDT, Beltrami County, Hubbard County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from FRI 6:43 PM CDT until FRI 7:30 PM CDT, Cass County

Gov. Walz calls third special session of the summer as he plans to extend COVID-19 emergency

Published 
Tim Walz
FOX 9

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Governor Tim Walz has called lawmakers back to thec capitol for a third special session starting next week.

An order from the governor issued Friday will bring lawmakers back to the capitol starting this Wednesday at noon.

Lawmakers have been called back twice this summer for special sessions, as the governor has extended his peacetime emergency order for the COVID-19 pandemic. The governor says he plans to extend the emergency by another 30 days.

In a statement, the governor says the pandemic still poses a threat to Minnesotans and "we can't let our guard down."

Senate Republicans expect the new session to last only a day.