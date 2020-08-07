Gov. Walz calls third special session of the summer as he plans to extend COVID-19 emergency

Governor Tim Walz has called lawmakers back to thec capitol for a third special session starting next week.

An order from the governor issued Friday will bring lawmakers back to the capitol starting this Wednesday at noon.

Lawmakers have been called back twice this summer for special sessions, as the governor has extended his peacetime emergency order for the COVID-19 pandemic. The governor says he plans to extend the emergency by another 30 days.

In a statement, the governor says the pandemic still poses a threat to Minnesotans and "we can't let our guard down."

Senate Republicans expect the new session to last only a day.