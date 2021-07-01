Gophers QB launches Cameo page one day after NCAA ruling

Just one day after the NCAA cleared the way for athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness, Minnesota Golden Gophers Quarterback Tanner Morgan launched a Cameo page.

Cameo allows users to purchase customized videos from celebrities for a fee. Morgan debuted his Cameo page Thursday, offering videos to fans for $21.

The NCAA’s decision to suspend restrictions on payments to athletes for things such as sponsorship deals, online endorsements and personal appearances applies to all three divisions or some 460,000 athletes.

The NCAA also is allowing athletes to enter into agreements with agents while encouraging them to keep schools informed. The NCAA said schools are responsible "for determining whether those activities are consistent with state law."