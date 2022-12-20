Gophers basketball teams move up tipoff times for Thursday games

Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from THU 12:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Nicollet County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Sibley County, Steele County, Stevens County, Swift County, Waseca County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 9:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 PM CST, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore
from WED 6:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Houston County
from WED 12:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST, Goodhue County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Pierce County
from WED 3:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Dodge County, Fillmore County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Wabasha County, Winona County, Buffalo County
from WED 6:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Crow Wing County, Northern Aitkin County, South Aitkin County
from THU 12:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Nobles County
until WED 3:00 AM CST, Clay County, East Marshall County, East Polk County, Kittson County, Mahnomen County, Norman County, Pennington County, Red Lake County, West Becker County, West Marshall County, West Polk County
from WED 9:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Pine County, Burnett County, Douglas County, Washburn County
from WED 6:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Brown County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Nicollet County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Sibley County, Stevens County, Swift County, Yellow Medicine County
from THU 6:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Brown County, Douglas County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Martin County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Stevens County, Swift County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
from WED 9:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Blue Earth County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, Steele County, Waseca County, Watonwan County
from WED 6:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Pipestone County, Rock County, Traverse County
from WED 6:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST, Benton County, Douglas County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Todd County, Wright County
from WED 9:00 AM CST until THU 3:00 AM CST, Anoka County, Chisago County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Ramsey County, Rice County, Scott County, Washington County, Barron County, Polk County
from WED 6:00 PM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Pipestone County, Rock County
from THU 12:00 AM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Nobles County
from THU 6:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County
from THU 3:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Anoka County, Benton County, Chisago County, Dakota County, Douglas County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Ramsey County, Rice County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Todd County, Washington County, Wright County, Barron County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Polk County

Gophers basketball teams move up tipoff times for Thursday games

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 9:40PM
Minnesota Golden Gophers
FOX 9

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Gophers men's and women's basketball games will both see early starts on Thursday, as the university responds to the winterstorm.

Both home games are being moved up, with the men's game versus Chicago State tipping off at noon and the women's matchup with Illinois sliding to 3 p.m.

Originally, the men were scheduled to have a 6 p.m. start and the women's game was a 3:30 p.m. tipoff.

RELATED: Minnesota weather: Snow, wind and dangerous cold will take us into Christmas

Dawson Garcia #3 of the Minnesota Golden Gophers celebrates his three-point basket against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in the first half of the game at Williams Arena on December 11, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Bulldogs defeated the Golden (Getty Images)

Expand

University officials add: "All tickets for the originally scheduled game times will be valid for the new start times. Doors will open at 11 a.m. Fans who attend the men's game are welcome to stay in Williams Arena to enjoy the women's game. Fans who have women's basketball tickets are welcome to arrive early to enjoy the men's game. Season ticket seating still applies for both games. Fans in attendance for non-season ticket seats will relocate to general admission seating."

Minnesota, along with the Midwest, is facing an active weather week, with brutal cold, snow, and strong winds expected. Thursday will be some of the toughest travel days for holiday drivers.