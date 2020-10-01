Gopher Athletics had 55 positive COVID-19 tests in September

article

Gopher Athletics reports there were 55 positive tests for COVID-19 over the course of September, according to the numbers released Thursday.

The 55 positive results came from 2,183 total tests taken in September, making a 2.5 percent positivity rate. Since June, there have been 98 positive tests from a total 3,589 tests for a 2.7 percent positivity rate.

Student-athletes who test positive have to self-isolate and must undergo additional testing before being cleared to participate in team activities. A team physician also has to evaluate them before they are allowed to return.

Officials also complete contact tracing, so that anyone who may have been exposed is quarantined as well.

The latest testing numbers from Gopher Athletics come a day after the Big Ten announced its testing protocol for close contact sports. Under this plan, student-athletes and team staff will be tested before each practice and game. The Gophers football team will have its first game on Oct. 24 after the Big Ten decided to resume competition amid the pandemic.

