Goodhue City Council approves policing contract with county sheriff

After the sudden resignation of the city's entire police force, the Goodhue City Council approved a contract with the county sheriff to oversee policing.

The contract runs through the end of the year. The city is agreeing to pay $43,548 to the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office to cover the city.

Last week, the sheriff said it would hold future discussions with the city on coverage in 2024.

Thursday is set to be the final day for the city's police staff. Before the resignation of the chief and the rest of the staff earlier this month, the chief had sounded the law about recruitment problems that he blamed on low pay for officers. The chief said the city's pay rate of $22 per hour was enough.

Speaking last week, Goodhue Mayor Ellen Anderson Buck said she was blindsided by the resignations.