City of Goodhue reaches deal with sheriff on police coverage

After the sudden resignation of the entire Goodhue, Minnesota police force, the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office has reached an agreement with city officials to take over police coverage.

The Goodhue mayor met with the county sheriff Wednesday morning to discuss the issue.

According to a statement from the sheriff's office Wednesday afternoon, a tentative agreement is in place for the sheriff's office to cover the city through the end of the year.

"Further discussions between the Sheriff’s Office and City of Goodhue will be held about police services in the City of Goodhue for 2024," the statement from the sheriff's office goes on to read. "The City of Goodhue and the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office are working together to ensure no interruption of police service for the citizens of Goodhue."

During a meeting this week, Goodhue city officials said they were "blindsided" by the sudden resignation of the police chief and the entire police force.

Goodhue Police Chief Josh Smith had previously warned about recruiting issues, saying the city's pay rate of $22 an hour for officers was not competitive.

"We've got zero applicants and I have zero prospects. I've called every PD around looking for the youngest guys out there getting into the game. There's nobody getting into the game," Smith said at the time.

The city police staff is set to remain on duty until August 24.