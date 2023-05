Good Samaritans help motorist after crash on I-94 in Maple Grove

A traffic camera filmed passersby rushing to help motorists who were involved in a two-vehicle crash on I-94 in Maple Grove on Saturday.

The camera shows more than a dozen gathered by a black car that had rolled over in the grassy medium following a collision with another car. The second vehicle is shown in the left lane, where another group of bystanders is gathered.

The crash happened on I-94 between I-494 and Weaver Lake Road.

The Minnesota State Patrol described the accident as a "two-vehicle rollover crash" and said everyone involved is expected to survive.

