Good Samaritan, woman rescued from Beaver Lake in St. Paul

A woman and good Samaritan were rescued from Beaver Lake on Tuesday morning after struggling to stay above water.

The Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office said law enforcement responded to a call just before 10 a.m. for two people in Beaver Lake who looked like they were struggling to stay above water.

A good Samaritan told authorities he saw the woman struggling in the water and rushed to help her before first responders arrived. Water Patrol deputies and St. Paul fire arrived at the lake and pulled the woman from the water. The Sheriff’s Office said she was alive when taken to the hospital, but her overall condition is unknown.

The good Samaritan was rescued from the water by law enforcement and was uninjured.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.