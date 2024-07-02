Conservative business fires ‘intentionally set,’ ATF says

A Golden Valley fire in late-January that damaged several conservative-leaning businesses was intentionally set, according to an update from authorities.



A U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives (ATF) Certified Fire Investigator determined that incendiary fires were located on the first and third floors of 8421 Wayzata Blvd. in Golden Valley on Jan. 28.

The Upper Midwest Law Center is on the third floor, while the American Experiment and Take Charge are on the first.

FOX 9 previously spoke with Kendall Qualls of the American Experiment, who believed the fires were politically motivated.

The ATF says an investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact 1-888-ATF-TIPS.