FBI, ATF investigate suspected arson at Golden Valley conservative political operations

Federal investigators are looking into a fire in Golden Valley that may have specifically targeted politically conservative operations.

The office building is pretty nondescript, but among the businesses inside are three conservative political operations, including one run by a recent candidate for governor. He says an arsonist broke in on the back side and set fire to only the conservative businesses.

Torched walls and floors, soot all around, and a mess of fiberglass and insulation. The Westwood Lake Office Park is a soggy mess after Golden Valley firefighters doused flames inside the building.

The bulk of the damage hit conservative businesses — the Upper Midwest Law Center on the third floor, American Experiment and Kendall Qualls’ Take Charge on the first.

"The second floor was completely unmolested," Qualls said. "Nothing happened there at all. And so it was targeted specifically in this corner and now on the top corner of the third floor."

The ATF and FBI are investigating the fire as an act of arson and Qualls says it’s pretty clear what kind of arsonist would target them, given the message he amplifies.

"This narrative of systemic racism, white privilege, is a fictitious narrative," he said.

Other businesses are also shut down because of the fire, including a therapist’s office. Qualls says it’ll be five or six months before they can get back inside.

He says the arsonist may have succeeded in making him look behind his back more often, but only made him more adamant about his conservative values. And he says people of all stripes should universally condemn arson.

"As Americans and as Minnesotans, we need to start elevating our standards once again that this stuff is not okay regardless of your political persuasion," Qualls said.

The ATF and FBI are not releasing details beyond that they suspect arson. They also didn't confirm the number of businesses targeted by fire.