GM recalls 40,000 pickups to fix fire risk: 'Park outside'

Published 
Associated Press
The Chevrolet logo. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

General Motors is recalling certain Chevrolet Silverado medium-duty trucks for model year 2019 or later, following the discovery of a potential leak in brake fluid that could result in a fire.

Potentially 40,428 vehicles could be affected. They include 4500HD, 5500HD, and 6500HD models with model years between 2019 and 2023, according to documents posted by U.S. safety regulators on Saturday.

The vehicles may have a brake pressure sensor assembly that allows brake fluid to leak and cause a short circuit. That in turn increases the risk of a fire that could occur when the vehicle is either driving or parked.

RELATED: General Motors staves off forced layoffs after 5K employees take buyout offer

GM advises owners with potentially affected models to park outdoors and away from structures until the recall repair is done. Vehicles with model years before 2019 used a different design.

GM said it's not aware of any injuries related to the condition.