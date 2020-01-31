Girl recovering after being hit by car at Edina bus stop says incident will 'forever change my life'

article

A week after she was hit by a vehicle at her bus stop in Edina, Minnesota, a teen girl is talking about her recovery as police work to make an arrest.

Kyla Avant survived the hit-and-run crash without any major injuries but is still feeling the effects of being hit by the sedan.

"This will forever change my life," Avant said.

Avant says she is still dealing with a lot of pain, both physical and emotional.

"I couldn’t believe it," Avant said. "It seems, really, how do you hit a person that’s on a bus stop? That makes no sense at all."

Avant, a senior at Edina High School, was boarding her bus along France Avenue at Halifax last week. She recalls the bus stopping towards the center of the busy road with lights flashing and stop arm extended when she stepped out onto the shoulder and then was sent flying.

Advertisement

"I was conscious for the whole thing," she recalled, adding she didn't see the car coming. "I was boarding my bus and, yeah, it just came out of nowhere."

"So basically, right when I got hit, all I saw was the sky and just the trees and white sky, overcast," Avant said. "I just remember spinning and landing on the ground."

The car, that witnesses now report had multiple people inside, took off, leaving Avant lying in the roadway. Her younger brother, who was just steps in front of Avant when she was hit, figured she was dead.

"You left my child out there with no regard," said Avant's mother Carly Turner. "That’s the hardest part of it all, not just she’s a child. She’s a human. The human thing to do is check and make sure she is ok."

Edina police said detectives have recovered the suspected Chevy Malibu that struck Avant about 75 miles away in Mankato. They have not made any arrests at this point but the case remains active, with detectives visiting Avant's home on Friday to photograph some of her injuries.

The crash left the young woman down but so grateful for the outpouring of love she has received.

"I feel really bad, but the amount of support just helps a lot," said Avant.

