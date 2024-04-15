Girl found dead in central Iowa, 12-year-old boy arrested

article

A 12-year-old boy was arrested in central Iowa after authorities found a deceased girl while responding to a reported shooting on Sunday.

The Eldora Police Department and Hardin County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting just before 5:30 p.m. in Eldora, located approximately 80 miles northeast of Des Moines, Iowa, the state Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) said in a press release on Monday.

Law enforcement arrived at a residence on the 800 block of 12th Street where they located a deceased 13-year-old girl. The DCI did not say how the girl died. A 12-year-old boy was taken into custody at the scene.

Authorities did not share additional details about the incident, but it remains under investigation.

South Hardin Superintendent Adam Zellmer sent out a notice to families saying in part, "All of us are shaken by this news and are still gathering details as law enforcement completes their investigation… please keep the family involved, our students, and our staff in your thoughts and prayers in the days ahead."

The DCI said they were called in for assistance, and once the investigation is complete, it will be sent to the Hardin County Attorney's Office for review.