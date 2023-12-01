George Santos expelled from the House: How Minnesota representatives voted

The U.S. House of Representatives voted Friday to expel Republican Rep. George Santos of New York. He is the sixth member in the chamber’s history to be expelled.

The expulsion came after a House Ethics Committee report accused Santos of breaking federal law by diverting campaign funds for his personal use.

The vote to expel Santos was 311-114. Expulsion requires two-thirds of the House to vote in support.

How Minnesota representatives voted:

Angie Craig (D-MN 2nd District): Yea

Tom Emmer (R-MN 6th District): Nay

Brad Finstad (R-MN 1st District): Nay

Michelle Fischbach (R-MN 7th District): Nay

Betty McCollum (D-MN 4th District): Yea

Ilhan Omar (D-MN 5th District): Yea

Dean Phillips (D-MN 3rd District): Did not vote

Pete Stauber (R-MN 8th District): Yea

Pete Stauber was the only Minnesota Republican to vote in support of Santos’ expulsion. All Minnesota Democrats voted in support of the expulsion, except for Rep. Dean Phillips who was not voting.

"I’m on a campaign against corruption and would have voted to expel Rep. Santos. Sad commentary on Congress that 114 voted to protect corruption. Now it’s the Senate’s turn to expel Sen. Menendez," Phillips said in a statement on social media.

The House Ethics Committee opened its investigation of Santos in March, and for eight months gathered "overwhelming evidence" against Santos, which the panel sent to the Department of Justice.

In May, the U.S. attorney’s office for the Eastern District of New York indicted Santos. The indictment alleges that Santos stole from his campaign, lied to Congress, and stole the identities of campaign donors and used their credit cards for unauthorized charges. Santos has pleaded not guilty to the indictment.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, is required by state law to hold a special election to fill Santos’ spot. Hochul said on social media, "I am prepared to undertake the solemn responsibility of filling the vacancy in New York’s 3rd District. The people of Long Island deserve nothing less."