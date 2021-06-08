George Floyd Square reopens to vehicle traffic once again

article

The intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue South, also known as George Floyd Square, in Minneapolis appears to be back open to vehicle traffic.

City crews removed the makeshift barricades with the help of community members Tuesday morning, according to a spokesperson for the City of Minneapolis.

The intersection has been mostly closed to traffic since last summer, after the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.

Attempts made last week to reopen the intersection were met with backlash by activists, who have turned the intersection into a memorial to Floyd. On Thursday, city crews working with the community organization Agape removed the barriers around the intersection as well as portions of the memorial, but the barriers were restored as soon as crews moved out.

The intersection of 38th and Chicago was open to traffic in all but one direction Tuesday morning. (FOX 9)

Mayor Jacob Frey and city council members representing the area said Thursday’s effort was part of a "phased reconnection" of the intersection to the rest of Minneapolis.

Advertisement

Agape’s leadership claimed it was their initiative to launch this effort to create a new normal in the neighborhood, one that would pay tribute to Floyd and the community’s grief by leaving space for people to gather and keeping a large memorial, but also opening the corridor to vehicle traffic and bringing about a safe place to live and do business.