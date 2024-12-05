George Floyd Square plan rejected by Minneapolis City Council

article

The Brief The Minneapolis City Council rejected a plan to redevelop George Floyd Square. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey had urged the council to approve the plan.



The Minneapolis City Council on Thursday rejected a plan for George Floyd Square.

What we know

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey urged the Minneapolis City Council to pass a redevelopment plan for George Floyd Square, at 38th Street and Chicago Avenue, but the council on Dec. 5 rejected the plan by an 8-5 vote.

The council instead would like to pursue creating a pedestrian mall at 38th and Chicago instead of the city's plan and have sent the proposal back to committee.

Frey is expected to comment on the vote Thursday afternoon.

Dig deeper

Minneapolis officials spent nine months gathering community feedback around what to do with the area where Floyd was murdered by Minneapolis police. Plans called for increased infrastructure for pedestrians, memorials and selling the now defunct Speedway gas station.

The plan called for beginning construction, if approved, in 2025.

However, some residents opposed some of the ideas, saying city officials should leave the design up to the surrounding community.

READ MORE: Minneapolis shows George Floyd Square potential future plans

Frey, multiple times, called on the Minneapolis City Council to approve the concept, saying in a statement on Thursday, "Our residents have a vision for George Floyd Square, and now is the time to bring that vision to life. This vote is about more than infrastructure—it’s about healing, growth, and honoring the voices of those who advocated for progress. Delaying this vote further is not how we truly serve our community."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.