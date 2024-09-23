George Floyd Square: City leaders search for community owner for People's Way redevelopment

The Brief The City of Minneapolis is seeking a community partner for the redevelopment of 3744 Chicago Avenue at George Floyd Square, where a former gas station once stood. The city purchased the site in 2023 to create a space promoting community, healing, and social justice. A "final visioning" workshop for George Floyd Square will take place on Sept. 24, with a draft "vision" to be shared on Oct. 29.



The former Speedway gas station has become known as "Peoples Way" following the murder of George Floyd.

The City of Minneapolis is moving forward with the next steps in plans to redevelop the former gas station that sits at George Floyd Square into a community site.

What do we know

The City of Minneapolis is taking "Requests for Qualifications" (RFQ) to find a community partner to lead the redevelopment of the People’s Way property at 3744 Chicago Avenue at George Floyd Square. The city purchased the former gas station in 2023 with the goal of creating a space that fosters community, healing, and social justice. With the RFQ, the city is searching for a community partner who will run the site.

At the same time, the city is working to make further changes to George Floyd Square.

What's next

The city is holding a "final visioning" workshop for George Floyd Square on Tuesday, Sept. 24 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. focused on George Floyd Square.

A draft of the "vision" will be shared with the community on Oct. 29 and with the city council in November.

