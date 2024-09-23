George Floyd Square: City leaders search for community owner for People's Way redevelopment
The former Speedway gas station has become known as "Peoples Way" following the murder of George Floyd.
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The City of Minneapolis is moving forward with the next steps in plans to redevelop the former gas station that sits at George Floyd Square into a community site.
What do we know
The City of Minneapolis is taking "Requests for Qualifications" (RFQ) to find a community partner to lead the redevelopment of the People’s Way property at 3744 Chicago Avenue at George Floyd Square. The city purchased the former gas station in 2023 with the goal of creating a space that fosters community, healing, and social justice. With the RFQ, the city is searching for a community partner who will run the site.
At the same time, the city is working to make further changes to George Floyd Square.
What's next
The city is holding a "final visioning" workshop for George Floyd Square on Tuesday, Sept. 24 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. focused on George Floyd Square.
A draft of the "vision" will be shared with the community on Oct. 29 and with the city council in November.
Timeline
- May 2020: George Floyd is killed at the hands of Minneapolis police at 38th and Chicago, across the street from the former gas station. The gas station closes during the riots and never reopens.
- 2022: The City of Minneapolis began holding listening session with the community to get input on what the city should do with the property. Ultimately, the city determined they would buy the property.
- June 2023: The City of Minneapolis buys the gas station.
- July 2024: The city releases designs for changes to George Floyd Square, including mock-ups for the transformation of the People's Way gas station. Plans include a memorial, healing center, and gathering space.
- Sept. 2024: City opens applications for people to buy the property, as part of the development plan.
- 2025: The city will select a community owner to take over the property. The owner will be approved by the city council and mayor and begin working on the future of the property.