George Floyd Square being reopened to traffic Thursday

Early Thursday morning, crews began removing the concrete barriers at 38th and Chicago, known as George Floyd Square, to reopen the intersection to traffic.

Leaders from Agape, the group leading the effort to reopen the intersection, say the process to reopen the intersection began months ago, but the decision was not made until last night.

"There's a chance and a time for this community to get back to a new normal. That's what we're trying to establish," said Agape Senior Advisor Steve Floyd.

A spokesperson from the city said George Floyd Square is being reopened to traffic through a "community-led process," and the city is only offering support.

George Floyd Square is being reopened to traffic through a community-led effort. (FOX 9)

Minneapolis Public Works workers were seen installing signage around the fist sculpture at George Floyd Square to create a roundabout. Barriers are being installed in key areas around Cup Foods to protect those who want to visit the area.

A spokesperson for the community said the streets will be open to traffic in either direction. The garden around the fist sculpture will be moved to other areas of the intersection.

Community members are working to preserve the items at the memorial to George Floyd at 38th and Chicago. (FOX 9)

The intersection has been closed to traffic since the summer of 2020 after the murder of Floyd by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.