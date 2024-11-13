‘Gem footage' captures wildlife on trail cam in Voyageurs National Park

A trail camera within the Voyageurs National Park captured a wide range of wildlife footage from January to May 2024, during one of the mildest winters on record for the park.

What we know

Taking its name from the Mithrandir wolf pack, the remote Mithrandir trail recorded amazing footage of wolves and other animals in 2024.

The trail is used by both the Mithrandir pack and the Nashata pack – both of which were spotted roaming by the trail cam, the Voyageurs Wolf Project says. The University of Minnesota-led project seeks to study wolf ecology in the Voyageurs National Park of northern Minnesota.

‘Gem’ footage

"We have put cameras on many small trails like this in hopes that they are used by wolves so we can get good observations," the Voyageurs Wolf Project posted. "Often we put cameras out and they are total duds… But every once in a while, we find a gem – and this is a gem in our minds."

The Voyageurs Wolf Project notes that although the footage came from last winter, it hardly looks like Minnesota given the mild temperatures and lack of snow cover.