Park ranger dies in Voyageurs National Park during call for assistance

What we know

According to a press release from Voyageurs National Park, the park ranger was responding to a call for assistance late Sunday morning from a distressed civilian vessel on Namakan Lake.

The boat being used by the ranger capsized as it was towing the distressed vessel, causing the ranger and three civilians being assisted to go into the water, officials said.

The three civilians were able to swim to safety, but the ranger was not accounted for. After a three-hour search, the body of the ranger was found in Namakan Lake, authorities say.

Rough waters and high winds were reported at the time of the incident.

What we don't know

Authorities are investigating the incident. It is unknown why the civilians were distressed.

The identity of the ranger has not been released.

Authorities did not say whether the civilians were injured.