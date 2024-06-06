Garden Guy’s favorite summer veggie recipes

Summer gardening season is here. FOX 9 Good Day viewers flooded us with their summer gardening questions and Garden Guy Dale K. answered them all on Thursday’s show. From the best places to plant hostas, to easy recipes to use up your summer veggies, watch the clip to learn more.

If you're looking for Dale's favorite recipes for veggies here they are:

Dale’s Garlicy Roast Potatoes with Oregano and Feta

Growing up as a child in Melbourne, Australia, Greek culture and influence is everywhere. Sitting around his friend Ann's family table eating a Greek feast is one of Dale K's fondest memories.

Here's Mrs. Katsounsous' recipe as Dale K makes it:

2.5 lbs. of potatoes unpeeled and cut into 1-inch cubes

4 TBSP regular olive oil

4-6 fat cloves peeled and minced garlic

2 1/2 tsp dried oregano

4 oz Feta cheese crumbled about 1 cup loosely packed

Heat the oven to 425 degrees. Tumble potatoes into a shallow roasting pan large enough for just one layer. Toss in oil, garlic and oregano. Roast for 50-60 minutes until golden and crisp. Transfer to a serving bowl and toss with most of the feta. Sprinkle with a little sea salt and sprinkle on top remaining feta and some garden fresh oregano leaves.

Serves 4-6.

Dale K's easy summer salad vinaigrette

Dale K devotes a lot of his garden to salads. Peas, sprouts, lettuce, spinach, cucumbers, peppers, tomatoes and carrots are all Dale K salad staples.

Here is a quick salad dressing recipe that flavors warm or chilled salads:

3 Tbsp. red wine vinegar.

1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard

½ tsp. raw sugar

1 tsp. finely diced shallot or 1 clove minced garlic.

Salt and black pepper to taste

¼ cup good quality olive oil

Combine all ingredients in a bowl except olive oil. Mix till combined. Whisk in olive oil till combined and mustard has emulsified. Sprinkle fresh chopped garden dill after the salad is dressed.