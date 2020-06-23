Friends recovering after shooting that injured 11 in Uptown Minneapolis

Police are still investigating after 11 people were injured in a shooting early Sunday morning in Uptown Minneapolis.

According to police, at about 12:37 a.m., 911 calls came in reporting multiple people shot on the 2900 block of Hennepin Avenue South.

Kenisha Collins was out with some friends when the shots rang out.

“We started hearing some commotion and then we started hearing gunshots and when they went off, me and my friends fell to the ground,” Collins said.

She and her friend Taija Tyson were both struck by bullets.

“The last thing I remember is my friends’ faces running towards me and me trying to turn around and run and getting shot three times,” Tyson said.

The friends said they were standing outside a restaurant and bar on Hennepin Avenue when the violence unfolded.

“I was just praying, really,” Tyson said.

“I felt like I got shot and then I told her and she got shot, but you could still hear the bullets going over us, hitting the wall, hitting the window and once it hit the Hoban’s window, the glass shattered on us,” Collins said.

Minneapolis police initially reported a 12th person was shot and killed in the Uptown violence but now say additional investigation and interviews has revealed the man was shot near 7th Street and 1st Avenue North in Minneapolis.

Meanwhile, the scars of all this recent violence won’t heal anytime soon for those directly impacted.

“There’s really no place where I feel safe at besides home, and I don’t want something like this to happen again because next time I might not be so lucky,” Collins said.