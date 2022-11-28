Spring Lake Park barber starts initiative to send clippers to barbers in West Africa

Tribes Barber Studios in Spring Lake Park is full of nods to the African roots of owner Henry Tribes, but this Nigerian immigrant is creating a buzz with more than just his haircuts.

He's helping his fellow barbers, even if they are half a world away.

"It's easily the most important tool we use in a barbershop and while we have different kinds of clippers that may serve different purposes, everything starts with the clipper," Tribes told FOX 9.

Earlier this month, Tribes started an initiative called "Clippers Without Borders" to collect new and used clippers to donate to barbers in West Africa.

Tribes says most of his colleagues in Nigeria can't afford quality clippers, which can cost between $150 to $200, or they can't find them even if they can afford them.

"It's just not as accessible as it is to us here, where we can walk down the street to Sally's and get a pair of clippers. They have to jump through a lot of hoops to get clippers over there, so that's what prompted me to start this initiative," said Tribes.

So far, Tribes has collected more than 60 pairs of clippers, along with other supplies. He plans to wrap up his efforts next week and deliver the clippers to a network of barbers in Africa by the end of the year.

"A lot of them settle for cheaper clippers that might break after a month or two. That's why it's important for us to carry on with this initiative so they can get these clippers that will sustain them for a few years," said Tribes.

If all goes well, Tribes hopes to expand Clippers Without Borders across the African continent.

"We want people to see this as a cultural hub more than just a barber shop," said Tribes.