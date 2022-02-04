Fridley bar shooting leaves two injured, suspect at large

This morning police in Fridley were called to the Two Stooges bar in Fridley after a report of an altercation involving gunfire.

Just after 1 a.m. the Fridley Police Department, Blaine Police Department, Columbia Heights Police Department, Coon Rapids Police Department and Spring Lake Park Police Department were all dispatched to the 7100 block of University Ave NE.

Upon arrival emergency responders transported an adult male and adult female to a local hospital due to non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

According to police, early investigations indicate that at the time of the bar’s closing two men were engaged in an altercation with security staff when one of the men left the building and went to a vehicle parked in the lot.

A short time later he returned and began firing a firearm at both security staff and bystanders. An adult male bystander who also had a firearm returned fire. The man who returned fire was taken into custody and the original shooter fled from the scene before law enforcement arrived.

The incident remains under investigation by the Fridley Police Department and the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office. At the time police do not believe there is an immediate threat to the public.