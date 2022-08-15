Frey proposes Minneapolis budget with new safety spending

article

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is proposing a budget aimed at returning the city's depleted police force to the court-ordered level of 731 officers sometime in 2023 as part of a realignment of public safety that he now more closely controls.

Frey outlined his proposal to the City Council on Monday during an in-person speech after pre-recording his addresses in 2020 and 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic. The plan calls for total city spending of $1.6 billion next year and $1.7 billion the year after.

The budget relies on a 6.5% tax levy increase in 2023, which the mayor's office says would cost the owner of a median value home an extra $167 per year, and a 6.2% increase in 2024.

Frey's spending plan calls for four police recruiting classes in both years, a move designed at bolstering the Minneapolis Police Department's ranks that have fallen from more than 900 sworn officers in early 2020 to a nadir of 564 this summer.

Last month, the Minnesota Supreme Court ordered the city to employ 731 officers as required in the city charter or prove why it cannot. A group of north side residents had sued over the shrinking force level, and the city has been in mediation over the case.

The city is about to launch a marketing campaign focused on recruiting police officers, Frey said.

Frey has consolidated power over the city's public safety functions this summer, authority that city voters gave him in November 2021. He is bringing police, fire, 911, emergency management, and the newly formed Office of Neighborhood Safety under the oversight of the city's community safety commissioner, Cedric Alexander. The City Council approved Alexander's nomination earlier this month.

The spending plan includes $5 million to respond to a looming consent decree from the U.S. Department of Justice, which is investigating human rights violations within the Minneapolis Police Department. A separate probe by the Minnesota Department of Human Rights found the MPD engaged in a pattern of human rights violations over the past decade.

Frey's budget is an acknowledgment that the city cannot quickly solve its police staffing woes. It includes $8.6 million for police overtime and $1.5 million for contracting with outside law enforcement agencies.

This summer, the state and suburban cities have been assisting the depleted MPD to crack down on street racing, gang activity and violent crimes. Homicides, shooting victims and shots fired calls appear to have plateaued from a year earlier but are well above their long-run averages, police data indicate.

Frey's budget also calls for upgraded software for the Minneapolis Fire Department, $8 million for street lighting replacement, and five new staff positions in the city attorney's office to handle additional criminal cases.

Council President Andrea Jenkins called Frey's overall proposal "visionary" and said she looks forward to getting into the details.

Seven of the 13 City Council members will be going through the budget process for the first time after voters elected them in 2021.

The City Council's budget-writing committee plans to start hearing from city agencies in mid-September. The council has scheduled public hearings for Nov. 15 and Dec. 6 ahead of final votes.