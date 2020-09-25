Free COVID-19 testing events in Minnesota announced for next week
(FOX 9) - Next week marks the second in a four-week push for free COVID-19 testing throughout Minnesota due to increased community spread, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
The first week of testing was held in Grand Rapids, Pine City and Waseca. According to MDH Commissioner Jan Malcolm, more than 2,600 people were tested at events this week. Next week, events will be held in Bemidji, Bloomington, Maplewood, Marshall, Moorhead and Thief River Falls. The testing data will help state officials identify areas with workplace clusters and will increase access to areas that haven't had large scale testing yet.
Anyone can be tested, even if they do not have symptoms. The test is free and does not require insurance or identification. The Minnesota National Guard will be providing support at some of the testing events.
Those interested are encouraged to pre-register at the links below in order to avoid long lines. Those who can't sign up online or need an interpreter are asked to call 1-855-612-0677.
Bemidji
Tuesday, September 29; Wednesday, September 30; Thursday, October 1
12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Bemidji Armory
1430 23rd Street NW
Bemidji Community COVID-19 Testing: Schedule Appointment
Bloomington
Tuesday, September 29; Wednesday, September 30; Thursday, October 1
12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Normandale Community College - parking ramp
9700 France Ave S
Bloomington Community COVID-19 Testing: Schedule Appointment
Maplewood
Weekdays: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. – Tuesday, September 29, Wednesday, September 30, and Thursday, October 1
Weekends: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. – Saturday, Sept. 26, and Saturday, Oct. 3.
Aldrich Arena
1850 White Bear Ave
Ramsey County Community COVID-19 Testing: Schedule Appointment
Marshall
Tuesday, September 29; Wednesday, September 30; Thursday, October 1
12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Red Baron Arena and Expo Center
1651 Victory Dr
Marshall Community COVID-19 Testing: Schedule Appointment
Moorhead
Tuesday, September 29; Wednesday, September 30; Thursday, October 1
12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Moorhead Armory
1002 15th Avenue N
Moorhead Community COVID-19 Testing: Schedule Appointment
Thief River Falls
Tuesday, September 29; Wednesday, September 30; Thursday, October 1
12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Huck Olson Civic Center
501 Brooks Ave
Thief River Falls Community COVID-19 Testing: Schedule Appointment