Free COVID-19 testing events in Minnesota announced for next week

Next week marks the second in a four-week push for free COVID-19 testing throughout Minnesota due to increased community spread, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

The first week of testing was held in Grand Rapids, Pine City and Waseca. According to MDH Commissioner Jan Malcolm, more than 2,600 people were tested at events this week. Next week, events will be held in Bemidji, Bloomington, Maplewood, Marshall, Moorhead and Thief River Falls. The testing data will help state officials identify areas with workplace clusters and will increase access to areas that haven't had large scale testing yet.

Anyone can be tested, even if they do not have symptoms. The test is free and does not require insurance or identification. The Minnesota National Guard will be providing support at some of the testing events.

Those interested are encouraged to pre-register at the links below in order to avoid long lines. Those who can't sign up online or need an interpreter are asked to call 1-855-612-0677.

Bemidji

Tuesday, September 29; Wednesday, September 30; Thursday, October 1

12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Bemidji Armory

1430 23rd Street NW

Bemidji Community COVID-19 Testing: Schedule Appointment

Bloomington

Tuesday, September 29; Wednesday, September 30; Thursday, October 1

12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Normandale Community College - parking ramp

9700 France Ave S

Bloomington Community COVID-19 Testing: Schedule Appointment

Maplewood

Weekdays: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. – Tuesday, September 29, Wednesday, September 30, and Thursday, October 1

Weekends: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. – Saturday, Sept. 26, and Saturday, Oct. 3.

Aldrich Arena

1850 White Bear Ave

Ramsey County Community COVID-19 Testing: Schedule Appointment

Marshall

Tuesday, September 29; Wednesday, September 30; Thursday, October 1

12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Red Baron Arena and Expo Center

1651 Victory Dr

Marshall Community COVID-19 Testing: Schedule Appointment

Moorhead

Tuesday, September 29; Wednesday, September 30; Thursday, October 1

12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Moorhead Armory

1002 15th Avenue N

Moorhead Community COVID-19 Testing: Schedule Appointment

Thief River Falls

Tuesday, September 29; Wednesday, September 30; Thursday, October 1

12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Huck Olson Civic Center

501 Brooks Ave

Thief River Falls Community COVID-19 Testing: Schedule Appointment

