Free COVID-19 testing event to be held at Winona State University

The Minnesota Department of Health will be offering free COVID-19 testing next week at Winona State University following an outbreak of cases on the campus that led to school leaders ordering a self-imposed quarantine.

As of Thursday, state health leaders said there were 236 confirmed cases linked to the university.

The testing event will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 15 and Wednesday, Sept. 16 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Integrated Wellness Complex parking lot on the corner of Mark Street and Main Street.

Those interested are strongly encouraged to sign up for an appointment at this link in order to avoid long lines.

Testing is free. Insurance or identification is not required. People can get tested even if they don't have COVID-19 symptoms.