Free coffee: Join FOX 9 at local coffee shops in February, March

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - FOX 9 will be giving away free coffee at different locally owned coffee shops across the Twin Cities Metro. Come say "hi" to FOX 9 personalities and enjoy a coffee on us (while supplies last).

Here is the list of coffee shops FOX 9 will be visiting from 7-9 a.m. on Wednesdays in February and March:

  • Feb. 14 at The Fox & Pantry in Plymouth (15725 37th Ave. N, Suite 7)
  • Feb. 21 at Nina’s Coffee Cafe in St. Paul (165 Western Ave. N)
  • Feb. 28 at Tapestry Coffee In Lakeville (20788 Holyoke Ave.)
  • March 6 at Churchill Street in Shoreview (4606 Churhill St.)
  • March 13 at Shakopee Brewhall & Coffee in Shakopee (124 1st Ave. E)

New this year: FOX 9 will be holding a food drive at each stop. People are encouraged — but not required — to bring a non-perishable food item that will be donated to a local food shelf. 

