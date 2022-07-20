Fox 9 Town Ball Tour: The final Tour stop rolls into Waterville

article

Come join the fun for the Final Stop of the 2022 Fox 9 Town Ball Tour!

South of Twin Cities in Le Sueur County, nestled between Tetonka Lake and Sakatah Lake, lies the home of the final Town Ball Tour stop of 2022: Waterville, Minnesota.

Tonight the Waterville Indians will face the New Prague Orioles at the pastoral William Grose Park at 7:20 p.m.

A town of less than 2,000 people, Waterville boasts a storied baseball tradition. The field's namesake, William Grose, looked after the field for decades before passing away in 2005.

Almost everyone in and around the town has a connection to the team, either working to improve the field, playing, coaching, or serving at the team's batboy.

Waterville Indians vs. the New Prague Orioles: William J Grose Field, 51103 153rd Ave

Driving Directions: I-35 South to MN-60. Follow MN-60 West to 153rd Avenue. Simple enough!

We'll see everyone next year for Town Ball Tour 2023!