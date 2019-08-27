FOX 9 Junior Correspondent: Thomas looks at how Sweet Martha's cookies are made
FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. (FOX 9) - FOX 9 Junior Correspondent Thomas Fisher was back in action Tuesday, going inside the process of making Sweet Martha's cookies.
Sweet Martha's Cookie Jar hires more than 800 people for the weeks of the fair each year. Fisher got to meet some of them and watch as they made more than a million cookies Tuesday.
Throughout the day, Fisher expects he ate about 20 cookies. It was a pretty sweet assignment.