FOX 9 Junior Correspondent Elle Cottew tries out lemonade at Minnesota State Fair

Thursday marked the kickoff of the Minnesota State Fair@

To get a feel for this year's event, we enlisted Junior Correspondent Elle Cottew to explore the fair. Her first stop was one of her favorite spots: the lemonade stand.

Elle spoke with the owner of the booth and saw how the lemonade and ice cream was made -- with help from a John Deere tractor. She also stopped by some of the fair's entertainment.

Hit play to see her report.