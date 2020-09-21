FOX 9 joins 'Home Teams vs. Hunger' initiative with Minnesota's sports teams

article

FOX 9 has joined Minnesota’s sports teams and other media outlets in announcing “Home Teams vs. Hunger.”

Home Teams vs. Hunger is a public service campaign and fundraising initiative in conjunction with Second Harvest Heartland and five other Feeding America food banks in Minnesota and Western Wisconsin.

The initiative, which begins Wednesday and runs through Wednesday, Sept. 30, will feature appearances from Minnesota pro athletes, coaches and executives as well as auction items and give-back opportunities.

The community is invited to help by donating to hunger relief or participating in the campaign’s auction. Each team has created several special packages that will be made available to the highest bidder. For a complete list of items or to bid, visit www.2Harvest.org/hometeams.

The Twins, Minnesota United, the Timberwolves, the Lynx, the Vikings, the Wild and the Gophers are all participating in Home Teams vs. Hunger in conjunction with FOX Sports North.