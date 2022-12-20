FOX 9 viewers deliver Christmas tree surprise for 3-year-old girl who survived Minneapolis shooting

It is the highlight of the FOX 9 Holiday Season, on Tuesday, morning anchors Alix Kendall and Tom Butler deliver a tree and boxes of viewer-gifted ornaments, decorations and so much more.

This year, we surprised one special, little girl who has been through a pretty awful few months.

Three-year-old Olivia Walker was struck by a bullet on the side of her head while sleeping next to her mom in their north Minneapolis home back in October. Photos capturing the house riddled with gunfire. Olivia would spend a week in the hospital with her parents fearing the worst. Fortunately, they avoided any catastrophic injuries by the slimmest amounts. In fact, a scar is all that is left.

"It was like inches away, so they didn't hit here, not on the temple," said father Alex Walker. "So, yeah, we are blessed. Mom moved her just in time."

With the assistance of others in the community, the Walkers never went back to that "nightmare" house after leaving the hospital. They just moved into their new space in a downtown apartment a few weeks ago.

Our FOX 9 viewers go above and beyond to provide Olivia, her 8-year-old brother Ja’Kobe and their parents a Christmas to remember.

