FOX 9 viewers deliver Christmas tree surprise for 3-year-old girl who survived Minneapolis shooting

Blizzard Warning
from THU 12:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Nicollet County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Sibley County, Steele County, Stevens County, Swift County, Waseca County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
18
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 9:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 PM CST, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 12:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 AM CST, Goodhue County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Pierce County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 6:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Dodge County, Fillmore County, Houston County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Wabasha County, Winona County, Buffalo County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 6:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Crow Wing County, Northern Aitkin County, South Aitkin County
Wind Chill Warning
from THU 12:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Nobles County
Wind Chill Warning
until WED 3:00 AM CST, Clay County, East Marshall County, East Polk County, Kittson County, Mahnomen County, Norman County, Pennington County, Red Lake County, West Becker County, West Marshall County, West Polk County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 9:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Pine County, Burnett County, Douglas County, Washburn County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 6:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Brown County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Nicollet County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Sibley County, Stevens County, Swift County, Yellow Medicine County
Wind Chill Warning
from THU 6:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Brown County, Douglas County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Martin County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Stevens County, Swift County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 9:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Blue Earth County, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, Steele County, Waseca County, Watonwan County
Wind Chill Warning
from WED 6:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Pipestone County, Rock County, Traverse County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 6:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 AM CST, Benton County, Douglas County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Todd County, Wright County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 9:00 AM CST until THU 3:00 AM CST, Anoka County, Chisago County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Ramsey County, Rice County, Scott County, Washington County, Barron County, Polk County
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 6:00 PM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Pipestone County, Rock County
Winter Storm Watch
from THU 12:00 AM CST until FRI 6:00 PM CST, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Nobles County
Winter Storm Watch
from THU 6:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Traverse County
Winter Storm Watch
from THU 3:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST, Anoka County, Benton County, Chisago County, Dakota County, Douglas County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Ramsey County, Rice County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Todd County, Washington County, Wright County, Barron County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Polk County

FOX 9 viewers deliver Christmas tree surprise for 3-year-old girl who survived Minneapolis shooting

By and FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Holidays
FOX 9

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It is the highlight of the FOX 9 Holiday Season, on Tuesday, morning anchors Alix Kendall and Tom Butler deliver a tree and boxes of viewer-gifted ornaments, decorations and so much more.

This year, we surprised one special, little girl who has been through a pretty awful few months.

Three-year-old Olivia Walker was struck by a bullet on the side of her head while sleeping next to her mom in their north Minneapolis home back in October. Photos capturing the house riddled with gunfire. Olivia would spend a week in the hospital with her parents fearing the worst. Fortunately, they avoided any catastrophic injuries by the slimmest amounts. In fact, a scar is all that is left.

"It was like inches away, so they didn't hit here, not on the temple," said father Alex Walker. "So, yeah, we are blessed. Mom moved her just in time."

With the assistance of others in the community, the Walkers never went back to that "nightmare" house after leaving the hospital. They just moved into their new space in a downtown apartment a few weeks ago.

Our FOX 9 viewers go above and beyond to provide Olivia, her 8-year-old brother Ja’Kobe and their parents a Christmas to remember.

