Four tornados touched down in western Minnesota Saturday: National Weather Service

Storms firing up Saturday night in Western Minnesota reminding us that severe weather season is upon us.

These storms formed along a warm front in western Minnesota Saturday afternoon, and quickly strengthened, prompting several tornado warnings beginning just before 6 p.m. in Chippewa County.

The first tornado was confirmed near Granite Falls. Damage was also reported in Renville, with a brief tornado touchdown confirmed there.

The National Weather Service has confirmed four tornadoes, one of which caused some damage to an outbuilding in Renville County.

Damage assessments will be made by the National Weather Service Sunday afternoon to determine the ratings of the confirmed tornadoes.

Sunday afternoon comes with a chance of some isolated showers, and a few storms. That instability carries into the week ahead, with chances of scattered showers and storms throughout the work week.