Fort Snelling National Cemetery accepting donations for remembrance wreaths

Minnesotans can now donate money for remembrance wreaths for the gravestones of over 260,000 veterans buried at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.

One wreath can be donated for $15. Wreath donations can be made throughout the year, but the Senior Veterans Inc. encourages the public to make donations on Veterans Day, November 11.

Donate or find more information at minnesotahonor.com.

Remembrance wreaths at Fort Snelling National Cemetery (FOX 9)